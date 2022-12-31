Amgen Price Reaches $1.12 on Exchanges (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Amgen has a market capitalization of $110.81 million and approximately $34,321.16 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amgen has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Amgen token can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00006751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Amgen

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.11377377 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $65,438.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

