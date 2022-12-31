Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 13,150 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,187 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.2% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $117.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $167.91. The company has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

