Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 227.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average of $63.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.51. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $73.13.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

