Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 34.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $844.03 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $870.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $830.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $740.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.67.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.