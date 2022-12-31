Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,087 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after buying an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,875,000 after acquiring an additional 917,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after acquiring an additional 860,313 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.48.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,873. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

