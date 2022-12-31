Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,456,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,399,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $545,450,000 after buying an additional 67,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $346.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.56 and a 200-day moving average of $367.22.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza



Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

