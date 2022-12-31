Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,749 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 72.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average of $73.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

