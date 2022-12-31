Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.0% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 2,409,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,213,000 after buying an additional 434,302 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 51,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 694.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

