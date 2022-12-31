Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 6,425 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International makes up approximately 1.0% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.42.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $217.90 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $379.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

