Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Accenture by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $266.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $416.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.03 and its 200 day moving average is $282.73.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

