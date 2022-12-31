Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 25,415 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,752 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 25,415 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,285 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,101,984 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $127,338,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $81.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

