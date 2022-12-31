Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 2,634 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total transaction of $305,864.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,472,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,452. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock opened at $257.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $350.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.69.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

