Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys 1,546 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.2% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $117.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average of $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $167.91. The firm has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

