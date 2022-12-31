Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys Shares of 36,117 Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 36,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owned approximately 0.05% of Expensify as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXFY. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,459,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,382,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after acquiring an additional 455,026 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 445,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Expensify alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expensify

In other news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,344.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,501,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,472,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,344.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $747,450. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expensify Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

EXFY stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $602.65 million and a PE ratio of -7.95.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 22.00% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $42.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.