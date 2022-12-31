Amica Retiree Medical Trust Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,421 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Insider Activity

Bank of America Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $265.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

