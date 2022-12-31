Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $276,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $1,190,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 223,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MO opened at $45.71 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MO. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.