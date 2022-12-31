Amica Retiree Medical Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after acquiring an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after acquiring an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,665,000 after acquiring an additional 303,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $721.49 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $779.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $740.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $673.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $2,593,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,472 shares of company stock worth $21,508,257. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

