Amica Retiree Medical Trust Lowers Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $608,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 17.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $63.33 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

