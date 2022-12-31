Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Shares Purchased by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF accounts for 1.0% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Amarillo National Bank owned about 2.71% of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BATT stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89.

