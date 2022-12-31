Analysts Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target at $308.48

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $308.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $264.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 127.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.85. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.