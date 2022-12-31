Analysts Set Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) PT at $105.50

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLXS. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $124,986.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,987 shares of company stock worth $3,346,097. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Plexus Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 138.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 292.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter valued at $74,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $102.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Plexus has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $112.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plexus

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.