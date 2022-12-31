Analysts Set TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT at $18.00

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGTX. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,749.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 611,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

