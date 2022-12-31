Analysts Set Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) PT at GBX 76.50

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 76.50 ($0.92).

Several research firms recently commented on TLW. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.81) to GBX 68 ($0.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Tullow Oil Stock Down 2.6 %

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 36.92 ($0.45) on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 34.28 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 63.52 ($0.77). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm has a market cap of £531.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.40.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

