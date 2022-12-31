Analysts Set Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) PT at $19.67

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vigil Neuroscience from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Vigil Neuroscience from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth approximately $7,882,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VIGL stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $444.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $18.27.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vigil Neuroscience

(Get Rating)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.