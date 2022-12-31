Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.99

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.99 and traded as low as C$4.76. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$4.97, with a volume of 11,261 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$215.47 million and a P/E ratio of 17.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Andrew Peller Limited engages in the production, bottling, and marketing of wines and craft beverage alcohol products in Canada. The company offers products under Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction brands; Peller Family Vineyards, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, and XOXO brands; and Hochtaler, Domaine D'Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal, and Sommet brands.

