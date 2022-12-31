Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Short Interest Update

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,700 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the November 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 734,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

APEN opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $10.30.

Apollo Endosurgery ( NASDAQ:APEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $19.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 78.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 126,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 657,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

