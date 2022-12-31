Ardor Price Tops $0.0651 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $65.05 million and $2.50 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00065406 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00056453 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00024751 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007675 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003619 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
