Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Short Interest Up 24.5% in December

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ARIS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.41. 134,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.13 million, a PE ratio of 1,441.00 and a beta of 2.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 3,600.00%.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

