Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Short Interest Down 57.4% in December

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $39,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 133,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners increased its holdings in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. RPO LLC lifted its position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 49.2% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOGO stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

