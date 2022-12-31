Arweave (AR) Price Tops $6.24 on Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $6.24 or 0.00037564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $208.52 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,622.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.21 or 0.00590808 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00251224 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000599 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.