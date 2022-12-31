Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

ASHTY opened at $226.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $342.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASHTY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 340 ($4.10) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($68.19) to GBX 6,000 ($72.41) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($58.29) to GBX 5,000 ($60.34) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,606.00.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Articles

