Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,250 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.96% of Aspen Group worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 470.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,134,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 32.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASPU has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Aspen Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Aspen Group to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

ASPU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 520,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,537. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

