Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Director Acquires $39,000.00 in Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) Director David Michael Johnson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, David Michael Johnson bought 10,000 shares of Aura Biosciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.37 per share, for a total transaction of $123,700.00.

Aura Biosciences Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Aura Biosciences stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $10.50. 43,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,270. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AURA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 204.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 301,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 202,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 30.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Aura Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

