Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Update

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,772,500 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the November 30th total of 5,908,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,213,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance

CBWTF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.16.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 63.31% and a negative net margin of 132.76%.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.