Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 6.2% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $10.97 or 0.00066146 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and approximately $98.50 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00056457 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00024191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007601 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003472 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

