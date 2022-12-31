AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.67 Billion

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. One AvocadoCoin token can now be bought for $713.77 or 0.04296917 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. AvocadoCoin has a market cap of $5.67 billion and $21.61 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AvocadoCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.73 or 0.00462430 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.84 or 0.02934082 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,909.91 or 0.29590769 BTC.

AvocadoCoin Token Profile

AvocadoCoin’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AvocadoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AvocadoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AvocadoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AvocadoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.