Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Up 89.4% in December

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,600 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the November 30th total of 264,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 840,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AYRWF. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Ayr Wellness from $4.65 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Ayr Wellness stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. Ayr Wellness has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $119.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ayr Wellness will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Read More

