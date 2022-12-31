Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Up 89.4% in December

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,600 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the November 30th total of 264,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 840,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AYRWF. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Ayr Wellness from $4.65 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.
Shares of Ayr Wellness stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. Ayr Wellness has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.
