Badger DAO Price Reaches $2.13 on Exchanges (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $35.99 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00012806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

