Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of America Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

BAC opened at $33.12 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

