Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s 4th Largest Position

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises approximately 3.6% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $16,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,145,000 after buying an additional 1,749,146 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,567,000 after buying an additional 1,690,617 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 114.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,987,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,302,000 after buying an additional 1,595,950 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after buying an additional 1,541,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMO. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

NYSE:BMO traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,131. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $1.0548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

