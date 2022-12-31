Barclays Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $240.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $240.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.84.
FedEx Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE FDX opened at $173.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.07 and its 200-day moving average is $192.92. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of FedEx
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in FedEx by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.