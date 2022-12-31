Barclays Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $240.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $240.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.84.

NYSE FDX opened at $173.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.07 and its 200-day moving average is $192.92. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in FedEx by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

