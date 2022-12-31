Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Short Interest Down 41.4% in December

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,720,000 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the November 30th total of 57,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.49.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,617,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,279,332. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.