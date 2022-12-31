Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,206 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.95. 2,068,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.05) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.00) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.52) to GBX 2,922 ($35.26) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

