Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after buying an additional 721,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,204,000 after buying an additional 248,478 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,131,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,626,000 after purchasing an additional 255,746 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $82.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,897,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,309. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.