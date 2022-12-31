Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after purchasing an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after purchasing an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. 15,386,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,624,132. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

