Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,801 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 343.0% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.72. 4,991,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,299,274. The company has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average is $85.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

