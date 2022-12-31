Barry Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 28,978 iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,871,000 after acquiring an additional 167,401 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,072,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after acquiring an additional 506,438 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 664,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 249,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 301,268 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 268,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,971. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

