Barry Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,017 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,476,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,122,949. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

