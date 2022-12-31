Barry Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117,562 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.
NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.56. 20,810,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,840,891. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $149.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.24.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
