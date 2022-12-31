Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,105 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. MDU Resources Group makes up about 2.3% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of MDU Resources Group worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MDU traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.34. 452,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on MDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

